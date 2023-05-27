Mamta Banerjee claims, Delhi government will change in 6 months, Prime Minister will change!

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to create a Manipur-like situation in the state by plotting caste riots. Banerjee condemned the attack on state minister Birbaha Hansda’s vehicle and said that BJP workers were behind the incident on Friday, not members of the Kurmi community.

What is BJP doing? Sometimes demonetisation, sometimes something else. This time the Prime Minister will change: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur pic.twitter.com/BDEMeQ2LM2

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Wait for 6 months then Delhi will change – Mamta Banerjee

Targeting the BJP, Mamta Banerjee said, I have been threatened in many ways. Just wait for 6 months, then Delhi will change. This time the Prime Minister will change. Let me tell you Mamta Banerjee was addressing a public meeting in Medninagar, Bengal. Mamta Banerjee further said that what is BJP doing? Sometimes demonetisation, sometimes something else. BJP is also planning to create tension in Bengal and has used money for this. He condemned the attack on the vehicle of state minister Birbaha Hansda and said that BJP workers were behind the incident on Friday and not members of the Kurmi community.

BJP wants to cause caste-based riots in Bengal. They have threatened me in several ways. Just like Manipur, BJP is planning to cause tension in Bengal. BJP is planning this and has used money for this: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur pic.twitter.com/5Zu33cwU5W

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



BJP was behind caste violence – Mamata Banerjee

At a rally in Shalbani in West Medinipur district, he said, “The BJP was behind the caste violence in Manipur. The BJP is trying to instigate similar riots between communities in West Bengal. They want to create a situation in which the tribals fight with the Kurmis, so that the army can be called and the army can be ordered to shoot at sight.

Those trying to incite caste riots will not be spared – Mamta Banerjee

The Chief Minister said that those who try to incite caste riots in the state will not be spared. In the tribal-dominated district, stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, which also included the minister’s vehicle, which was damaged. Addressing TMC’s public relations campaign ‘Trinamool Navjwar’, the Chief Minister said, “I condemn yesterday’s violence. I do not believe that Kurmis were behind the attack. BJP workers in the guise of Kurmi community were responsible for this.

