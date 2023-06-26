Mamta Banerjee targeted the Center, said – it seems BSF has been given privilege

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Has fiercely attacked the opposition during the meeting in Coochbehar. CM Mamta Banerjee said that it seems that BSF has got the privilege to shoot. BSF is shooting and killing people every day. All these rights are being given to BSF by the BJP. The border of BSF has been increased from 15 km to 50 km. But now the arbitrariness of BSF will not work, action will also be taken against it.

Defeat of BJP is certain in Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that BJP’s defeat is certain in the panchayat elections. Will form a new government by defeating the BJP in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. Modi Babu is going to America sometime. Sometimes going to Russia, but not giving money to the people of the state. Mamta Banerjee said that the central government is not giving money for 100 days work of housing. They will keep taking the money. Will not allow anyone’s arbitrariness.

Mahaghot will break in Bengal, there will be Mahajot in Delhi

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a warning manner, even if we lose in the Panchayat elections, remember that the government in the state will be ours. She said that they are killed by shooting. But there is no case against them. Is a home minister a goon? Panchayat elections are taking place and he is roaming in Africa. Mamta Banerjee said that efforts are on for a Grand Alliance in Delhi. Mahajot will be formed in Delhi by breaking the Mahaghot of Bengal. It is being tried.

Panchayat elections will be held on July 8

Voting for the Panchayat elections is to be held in West Bengal on July 8. Earlier during the nomination there were reports of violence from different parts of the state. The BJP had gone to the High Court regarding the violence, from where the order for the deployment of central paramilitary forces was issued. The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court, but no relief has been received.

