Mamta Banerjee will give compensation to the victims of Odisha train accident, Sukant Majumdar made serious allegations by tweeting the video

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give compensation on Wednesday to the relatives of the people of West Bengal who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident and to the injured. After the derailment of Coromandel Express and Yesvantpur Express in Odisha’s Balasore district, Mamata Banerjee separately paid tribute to the kin of the deceased from Bengal. Rs 5-5 lakh compensation announced to give Meanwhile, West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has accused the Trinamool Congress of increasing the difficulties of the poor by distributing demonetised Rs 2,000 notes as compensation.

Sukant Majumdar made serious allegations by tweeting the video

West Bengal State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sukanta Mazumdar Has tweeted a video, in which three women are sitting with Rs 2,000-2,000 notes. Mr. Majumdar has written that on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, a West Bengal minister has given two lakh rupees to the victims of the Odisha train accident. These rupees have been given in Rs 2,000 notes. On the pretext of these notes, he has accused the Trinamool Congress of converting black money into white.

Trinamool minister gave 2 lakhs to the family of the deceased, thanks

Sukant Majumdar has written- On the instructions of Mamta Banerjee, a state minister on behalf of Trinamool Congress has given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. I thank him for this. But, I also want to ask a question in this regard, what is the purpose of giving Rs 2 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes?

Trinamool way to convert black money into white: BJP

The BJP state president has said that at present Rs 2,000 notes are being withdrawn from the market. Its instructions have been issued to the banks. People are going to banks to exchange Rs 2,000 notes for smaller notes. In such a situation, by giving such a huge amount in Rs 2,000 notes to the poor, is their trouble not being increased? Second, I want to say one more thing, is this not a Trinamool way of converting black money into white?

Mamta Banerjee’s government will give jobs to the relatives of the people of Bengal who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident.

Mamta Banerjee will distribute compensation at indoor stadium at 3 pm

However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will distribute compensation among the victims of the Odisha train accident at 3 pm today at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Mamta Banerjee had announced to give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. She had said that apart from giving help to those who are seriously injured, those who are injured in general will also be given financial assistance from the government.