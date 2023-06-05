Mamta Banerjee’s government will give jobs to the relatives of the people of Bengal who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a big announcement for the people who died in the Odisha train accident. Mamta Banerjee has said that this train accident The Trinamool Congress government will give a job to one of the relatives of those who lost their lives. Not only this, people have got disfigured in the accident, the Bengal government will also give a job to a member of their family.

Mamta Banerjee will go to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar tomorrow

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that his government would also provide financial help to those who were on board the Coromandel Express train and are going through mental and physical trauma due to the accident. once again he said Odisha Will go There, the people of Bengal undergoing treatment in different hospitals will meet in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. She will go to Odisha on Tuesday.

206 people from Bengal are admitted in Odisha hospitals

Mamta Banerjee said that at present at least 206 injured passengers from West Bengal are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of Odisha. He said, ‘The condition of 33 passengers admitted in hospitals in Cuttack is critical.’ Mamta Banerjee also said that some ministers and senior officials of Bengal will also go to Odisha with her tomorrow.

Government ready to help all accident victims

After returning from Odisha, on Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will give ex-gratia check and appointment letter to the families of the victims of Odisha train accident. The Chief Minister said that she does not want to get into any kind of politics over the accident and is ready to provide all possible help to the injured passengers and their families.

Mamta had to meet members of all parties in Darjeeling

Let us tell you that CM Mamta Banerjee canceled her four-day visit to Darjeeling at the last moment on Monday to supervise the treatment and rehabilitation of the passengers of the state who were injured in the train accident. Secretariat sources said that the Trinamool supremo was to visit Darjeeling, where she was to meet members of all political parties ahead of the panchayat elections.

