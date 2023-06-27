Mamta’s helicopter stuck in bad weather, emergency landing

Kolkata, 27 June (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s chopper got stuck in the sky due to low visibility in bad weather, forcing it to make an emergency landing. The Chief Minister has minor injuries on his back and legs. Sources have said that he suffered minor injuries while alighting from the chopper.

The Chief Minister left for Bagdogra Airport from Kranti in Jalpaiguri in North Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. He had to return to Kolkata by catching a flight from here. Just then the sky became dark due to cloud cover and it started raining heavily. The pilot immediately turned the helicopter towards clear sky. In no time, he saw the Sevak airbase of the Indian Air Force. The pilot made an emergency landing of the helicopter there. Everyone including the CM is safe in the chopper. A senior journalist and the Chief Minister’s security officer were present in it.

Police sources said that while alighting from the helicopter, the CM sustained injuries on his back and leg. After this he was given first aid at the airbase itself. From there she left for Bagdogra Airport by road. At the time of writing the news at 3:30 pm, she had boarded the flight at Bagdogra airport. Returning to Calcutta, he may need medical attention.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting at Malbazar in Jalpaiguri. The meeting ended at one o’clock in the afternoon. After this Mamta left by helicopter from Kranti of Jalpaiguri. She left for Bagdogra airport. The Meteorological Department had already informed that there may be light rain. The journey from Kranti to Bagdogra Copter was supposed to take 11 minutes but it started raining shortly after take off.