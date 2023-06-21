Man arrested for threatening to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday evening arrested the man who allegedly made “death threats” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh told ANI, “We have taken him into custody.”

Delhi Police arrest caller who threatened to ‘kill’ PM Modi, Amit Shah & CM Nitish KumarRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/pOeIrrzG4a#PMModi #AmitShah #NitishKumar #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/4hzPgwK16k

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 21, 2023



DCP Harendra Singh gave information about the case

Giving information about the case, DCP Harendra Singh said that a PCR call was received this morning, in which the caller threatened to kill the Chief Minister of Bihar for not giving Rs 10 crore. Its location has been found in Nangloi area. Then at 10:54 am, the same caller threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not giving Rs 2 crore. Investigation has been started on the mobile number from which all the calls were made.

The arrested person is a resident of Madipur, Paschim Vihar.

During interrogation, the police said that they have arrested the accused by tracing the call. Earlier the caller was identified as Sudhir Sharma (37), a resident of Madipur, Paschim Vihar in the national capital. “Further action is on,” the official said.

phone threat turned drunk

Police had earlier said that Sharma, according to his family members, was a habitual drinker. Police said that soon after the call was received, a team was deployed to trace the caller.

… So from tomorrow 500 liquor shops will be closed in this state, know what is the reason?