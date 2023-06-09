Man creates fake account of estranged wife on matrimonial site, misleads court, case registered

The Dugri police of Ludhiana district have registered a case against a Gujarat-based man, his brother and father for allegedly creating a fake account of his city-based wife on a matrimonial site to mislead the court. All these three accused have been identified as Neel Gurjar of Ahmedabad, his brother Deval and his father Manoj Kumar. Let us tell you that an FIR has been registered against these three on the complaint of Dugri’s Varinda Kodal. Varinda Kodal was married to Neel Gurjar in the month of August 2022. But, due to the fault in the relationship, both of them started living separately from October 2022.

Varinda Kodal filed a complaint



Varinda Kodal has said in her complaint that she was married to Neil on August 29, 2022. But, due to the strained relations between the two, they started living separately from October 15, 2022 itself. Later on January 5, a case was registered against the accused Neil at Dugri police station under sections 406, 498A of IPC. The accused applied for bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and during the hearing on 11 April, the accused produced fake evidence including screenshots of an account on a matrimonial site.

Case registered under various sections



Varinda Kodal told that the accused Neel created an e-mail ID similar to her mail ID and also obtained a mobile number similar to hers for the fake matrimonial account. The accused took a screenshot of the ID and presented it in the court. Speaking on the incident, SHO Inspector Madhu Bala of Dugri police station said that a case has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station under sections 419, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and sections 43, 66C and 66D of the Information Act. Has gone.