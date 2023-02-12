Man rescued from rubble in Turkey 150 hours after earthquake

After the earthquake in Turkey, a man was pulled out of the rubble after spending 149 hours there. This was reported by the agency on February 12. Reuters.

It is noted that 35-year-old Mustafa Sarygul was under the rubble of a six-story building in the Turkish province of Hatay. The operation to rescue him, in which the military and rescuers from Romania helped, took about five hours.

According to one of the rescuers, now nothing threatens the life and health of the man, he has already begun to talk. At the same time, when he was taken out from under the rubble, he complained of severe claustrophobia, reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

On the eve of February 11, it was reported that a two-month-old baby was rescued in Hatay, Turkey, who spent 128 hours under the rubble after the earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, 24,617 people died as a result of the disaster in Turkey, more than 80 thousand were injured.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish emergency management, the earthquake had the effect of the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

In addition, the chief coordinator of one of the largest Turkish humanitarian organizations IHH in the province of Hatay, Bilal Kaya, said that the damage from the earthquake could significantly exceed $4 billion.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

