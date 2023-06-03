Manchester City won the FA Cup title, llkay Gundogan did a double blast

Manchester City Creating history, has won the final of the FA Cup. manchester city Manchester United Defeated 2-1 in the title match. This FA Cup final match was very exciting. On behalf of Manchester City, llkay Gundogan scored two goals while showing an amazing game and won the title for his team. llkay scored a goal in the first minute of the match, showing a great game in the final match. He did not stop there, after this he scored the second goal in the 51st minute of the match and gave the team a resounding victory.

Manchester City won in a thrilling match

Manchester City showed an amazing game in this match played at Wembley Stadium in England. Talking about the pass, in this match, Manchester City kept the ball with them for a long time and they gave a total of 517 passes in the whole match. At the same time, Manchester United was far behind in this matter and could give only 342 passes among the players. Both the teams were also shown yellow card twice by the referee.

However, llkay Gundogan became the hero of this match for City. He dominated the entire match. Within a minute of the start of the match, he gave City a great lead by scoring a brilliant goal. However, after this, Bruno Fernandez scored for Manchester United in the 33rd minute. Brought a 1-1 draw. After this, Gundojan again did wonders in the 51st minute of the match and scored the second goal for the team to give an unbeatable edge.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also reached to watch the match

India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli had arrived with his wife Anushka Sharma to watch the FA Cup final match. Apart from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the team’s star young opener Shubman Gill was also seen in the stadium. The pictures of all three are becoming very viral on social media.