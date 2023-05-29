Manipur: 22 miscreants arrested for setting fire to houses in Imphal’s hill villages

Imphal : Around 22 miscreants who set houses on fire in three villages of Imphal in the violence-hit state of Manipur in northeast India have been arrested. Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Monday said that 22 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the burning of houses in Sansabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao villages of YKPI’s Hill Sector in Imphal, Manipur. Five 12 bore double barrel and three single barrel rifles, local weapons and war like material have been recovered.

Tense situation after a day of violence

On the other hand, there is also news that a day after the incident of sudden clash and firing between militants and security forces, the situation in Manipur affected by ethnic conflict is calm, but tension remains in the area. Officials said on Monday that the number of people who lost their lives in the clashes a day earlier rose to five on Monday after three more people succumbed to their injuries during treatment in different hospitals.

Search operation of army and paramilitary forces continues

An official said that the search operation by army and paramilitary personnel is going on in Imphal Valley and surrounding districts. He told that the purpose of the army operation is to find and seize illegal stock of weapons. Police said on Sunday that at least two people were killed and 12 injured in separate incidents of firing on people and clashes between militants and security forces.

40 militants killed

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that around 40 armed militants involved in arson of houses and firing on people have been killed since the security forces launched the operation to restore peace in the state. Officials said the latest clashes began after the army launched a search operation to disarm communities in order to restore peace.

Violence erupted again in Manipur before Amit Shah’s visit, 5 people died so far, know how the situation is now

75 people lost their lives in violent clashes

Over 75 people have lost their lives in caste clashes in Manipur after the Meitei community organized a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts on May 3 to protest their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, according to media reports. Is. 53 percent of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute 40 percent of the tribal population and live in the hilly districts.