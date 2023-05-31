Manipur: Amit Shah visits Moreh to control the deteriorating situation, will review security measures

Amit Shah Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Manipur. Here he has met the Kuki delegation at Moreh in Manipur today. Let us tell you that violence has been going on in Manipur for almost a month and Amit Shah has arrived here to review the same violence. Apart from the all-party meeting on the current situation in Manipur, Amit Shah held meetings with senior officers of Manipur Police, CAPF and Indian Army in Imphal. Have also held a meeting, according to the information that has come to the fore, 80 people have died in Manipur violence so far.

Will talk to many groups in Kangpokpi district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district near the Indo-Myanmar border and will review security measures as well as meet civil society organizations of the Kuki community. Sources related to the army gave this information. Sources said Shah will visit Kangpokpi district and hold talks with several groups. Meanwhile, there was an overnight exchange of fire between militants and security forces at Sugnu in Kakching district, officials said. He told- Firing incident also took place in Sagolmang of Imphal East district and a civilian was injured in the attack by the militants.

The death toll in the conflict rose to 80.

As part of his efforts to restore peace in Manipur, the Union Home Minister met various Meitei and Kuki groups, who expressed their commitment to peace and assured that they would work to restore normalcy in the troubled state. In the evening, the Home Minister also held an all-party meeting. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka are accompanying Shah on this visit. The home minister is visiting the northeastern state for the first time since the ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur on 3 May. Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence for almost a month and the state has seen an increase in clashes during this period. After a few weeks of lull, there was exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants last Sunday. Officials said that the death toll in the conflict has increased to 80.

Paramilitary forces personnel were also deployed

Caste violence broke out in Manipur for the first time after the tribal unity march. On May 3, the Meitei community protested for the demand of Scheduled Caste (ST) status, after which the Tribal Unity March was organized. Tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserved forest land had resulted in violence in the past, leading to several smaller agitations. The Meitei community accounts for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and most of the community lives in the Imphal Valley. The Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the total population and live in the hilly districts. About 140 units of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are trying to restore normalcy in the northeastern state. There are 10,000 personnel in each troop. Apart from this, jawans of other paramilitary forces have also been deployed. (with language input)