Manipur CM N Biren Singh told the reason for resigning and then changing the decision, know what is the real truth

Imphal : Violence-hit Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday gave the real reason for resigning from his post and then taking it back. Biren Singh told in his disclosure why he resigned from his post in the midst of the ongoing violence in Manipur for the last two months and then changed his decision at whose behest? On Friday, when Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced his resignation from his post, high voltage drama started outside his residence. Biren Singh’s supporters stopped him from going to Raj Bhavan to resign and what happened after that that he changed his mind?

Why resigned from the post

When asked about the reasons for resigning and then changing his decision, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “I have installed effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at some places in the state,” reported news agency ANI. Saw burning and attack on BJP office. After this a doubt arose in my mind that what did the central government and we do for Manipur in the last five-six years? I thought whether we have lost the faith of the people. Thinking of this, I started feeling self-conscious. He said that derogatory language was used against me a few days ago. I didn’t like hearing this. After this I decided to resign from my post.

why changed the decision

When Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was asked that when you resigned from your post, then how did your decision change? In response to this question, he said that when I resigned from my post, knowing this, my supporters not only stopped him from going to the Raj Bhavan and urged him not to resign, but also tore his resignation and threw it away. Shortly after this, he announced on Twitter that he had changed his decision to resign from his post.

Supporters started crying when I left the CM house

He said that no man can remain a leader without the trust of the public. I am feeling good that when I came out of CM House, there was a huge crowd on the streets. My supporters started crying and expressed their faith in me. This proved my doubts wrong, because even at that time people stood in my support. He told me not to resign. If they ask me to resign, I will resign and if they ask me not to do so, I will not do so.

A large number of women supported the CM in Khurai

On the other hand, there is also news that in Khurai of Imphal East district, a large number of women staged a sit-in protest against any attempt to impose President’s rule in the state and extended their support to Chief Minister Biren N Singh. In addition, in Jiribam district bordering Cachar district of Assam, women took out a rally and urged the chief minister-legislators not to resign, saying it would be tantamount to surrendering to the militants. The demonstrations came a day after N Biren Singh made it clear that he would not resign from the post.