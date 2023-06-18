Manipur CM talks to Mizoram CM, CM Zoramthanga assures help on ongoing violence

Manipur Violence: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur and sought Mizoram Chief Minister’s assistance in resolving the issue with the hope that there would be a peaceful co-existence from now on. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted that apart from this it is requested that means and measures should be taken to deal with Mizoram Meitei in a peaceful manner. I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur that the Mizoram government regrets the ongoing violence and has taken steps and measures to reduce it.

CM Zoramthanga assured helpManipur CM Zoramthanga tweeted that the CM of the state has talked about the ongoing violence in Manipur. He said that CM N Biren Singh is seeking my assistance in resolving the issue with the hope that from now on there will be a peaceful co-existence. On the other hand, the CM of Mizoram has appealed that the Manipur government should settle this issue peacefully. At the same time, he said that the Chief Minister of Manipur told the Mizoram government that the people of Mizoram sympathize with the Meiteis. He said that the Meitei who are living in Mizoram need not fear. All measures have been taken for their safety.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga regarding the ongoing Manipur violence asking for Mizoram CM’s aid in resolving the issue with the hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. "Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for… pic.twitter.com/sr7t5XjaRJ

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023



Significantly, violence has been happening in Manipur for a long time. Violence is taking place in Manipur in protest against the demand of the Meitei community for granting ST status. In the violence, the miscreants are vandalizing and arson the houses of politicians as well as common people. The miscreants ransacked the houses of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh, Minister in Manipur Government Nemcha Kig Pen and Govindas Konthoujam and many other leaders and then set them on fire. More than 100 people have died in this violence.

‘CM Bhagwant Mann has become Arvind Kejriwal’s pilot’, Amit Shah roared in Gurdaspur, said- public will teach a lesson

what is the whole matterManipur is burning in violence. Curfew has been imposed in 11 districts of the state. Normal life has become completely derailed. To prevent rumours, sensitive videos from going viral, the administration has also stopped internet services. Significantly, this violence has started in protest against the demand of the Meitei community for granting Scheduled Tribe status in Manipur.

Manipur women form chain to protest violenceAt the same time, due to the violence in Manipur, now women have also started coming on the road. Hundreds of women took to the streets last Saturday night to protest against the ongoing violence. Women of the Meitei community formed a human chain carrying torches on the roads in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts. During this, the women also targeted the central government.

Courtesy of Language Input