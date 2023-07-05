Manipur: Due to continuous violence for two months, ‘food crisis’ may arise!

Manipur The ongoing ethnic violence in the state is adversely affecting agriculture, as many farmers are unable to do farming due to security threats and if the situation does not improve, food production in the northeastern state will be affected. Agriculture Department Director N Gojendro told ‘PTI-Bhasha’ that at least 5,127 hectares of agricultural land is such that farmers are unable to do farming, due to which 15,437.23 tonnes of crop has already been damaged till June 28.

Farming is not the cause of violence

He said, “If farmers are unable to sow paddy this monsoon, the losses will increase by the end of July. However, the department has prepared such fertilizers and seeds, which take less time for production and harvesting and which also require less water. About two to three lakh farmers cultivate paddy on 1.95 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state. are doing. The official said that Thoubal district has the highest yield per hectare in the state.

Farmers are not going to the fields because of the rate

Some farmers on the outskirts of Imphal are going to their fields despite the fear of being shot by militants from nearby hills, but there are many farmers who are refraining from farming fearing for their lives. Thokchom Milan (40), a farmer from Moidangpokpi area of ​​Bishnupur district, said, “The incidents of firing on farmers from the militants’ bunkers on the hilltops have adversely affected the paddy cultivation in the area falling within the Imphal Valley. Some of us go to the fields with fear in mind, but we have to do farming, otherwise we will have to starve throughout the year,” he said. The farmer said that due to less production this year, he said. Next year there will be a shortage of ‘meitei rice’ and the price will increase.

2000 military men were deployed for the protection of farmers

Sabit Kumar, another farmer from the same district, said, “Planting and weeding of the desi variety of rice is done in June and July, while harvesting is done after five months, at the end of November.” The lack of rain this year has added to our problems. Paddy fields were flooded due to heavy rains at the end of May last year, whereas this year there has been less rain. The scorching sun dries up the land, which has made farming difficult.” The cultivation of ‘Meitei rice’ requires a lot of water. State Chief Minister N Biren Singh had earlier said that 2,000 state forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to provide security to farmers during cultivation.