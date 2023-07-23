Manipur fire spreads to Mizoram, Meitei community getting threats, forced to leave home

Manipur On the one hand, there is anger in the whole country after the video of two women being paraded naked, while on the other hand, the wave of fire raging in Manipur has reached Mizoram. The Meitei community continues to receive threats. Due to which the people of this community are being forced to leave their homes and migrate.

Who and why is threatening the Meitei community in Mizoram?

The Meitei community in Mizoram has been threatened by the former insurgent organization Peace Accord MNF Returns Association (PAMRA). On behalf of the organization, the people of this community have been warned to return to their home state from the state. The organization has threatened that if the people of the Meitei community ignore this warning, they will be responsible for whatever happens to them. The reasoning behind the threat has been that they are angry with what happened to the women in Manipur.

Mizoram government assures security to Meitei community

The Mizoram government assured security to the people of the Meitei community living in the state and asked them not to pay heed to rumours. The assurance by the state government came after an ex-militant organization in Mizoram ‘advised’ the Meitei community to leave Mizoram. State Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia held a meeting with Meitei community leaders and assured them of their safety, according to an official statement.

Security tightened in Manipur to prevent untoward incident

Manipur Police and Central forces have beefed up security in the state to prevent any untoward incident in view of the worsening situation after the video surfaced. Police said that the security personnel are making every possible effort to arrest the remaining accused in the incident by raiding several suspected hideouts. Security forces raided sensitive and border areas of both the valley and hill districts. As part of this operation, nine bunkers and camps were destroyed on Phaleng hilltop in Kangpokpi district.

126 Nakas built at various places in Manipur

A total of 126 nakas and check posts have been set up in different areas of both the hill and valley districts and 413 people have been detained by the police in connection with the violence, Manipur Police said in a tweet. Police said that the movement of essential goods on the national highway has also been ensured. According to the police, the movement of 749 vehicles with essential commodities on NH-37 and 174 vehicles on NH-2 was ensured. Police said that tight security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places and security squads have been deployed to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles on sensitive routes.

Total 6 people arrested in Manipur video case so far

The Manipur police on Saturday arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection with the case of parading two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state on May 4. So far six people have been arrested in this case. These include the man who was seen in a public video dragging a woman in Bi Phanom village. Police said that by raiding several suspected hideouts, all possible efforts are being made to arrest the remaining criminals. A 26-second video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, a day after which four people were arrested on Thursday. It is alleged that the mob sexually assaulted the women. The four accused arrested earlier were sent to police custody for 11 days on Friday.

The opposition surrounded the Center and the Manipur government

Opposition parties are constantly attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Center and the N. Biren Singh government of the state regarding the Manipur video matter. Several parties, including the Congress, have demanded immediate dismissal of the Manipur government and imposition of President’s rule in the state. The Congress accused the BJP of running away from the discussion in Parliament regarding this issue. In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister and his admirers are diverting attention from the terrible tragedy that has befallen entire Manipur during the last 80 days by drawing false parallels with the issue relating to Rajasthan.” The Congress also shared the picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani along with the failed report card on its Twitter account.

BJP hit back at opposition parties

The BJP has retaliated strongly to the opposition’s attack on the Manipur case. The BJP alleged that the list of heinous crimes against women is long in opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but the opposition parties are doing politics over the incident in Manipur. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur referred to some criminal cases registered against women in Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal and accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and leaders of other opposition parties of keeping silence on crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states.

what is the matter

A video of two women belonging to a community being paraded naked by a group of people from the rival community in the violence-hit state of Manipur has gone viral, triggering anger in the country. The incident took place on May 4, the video of which went viral on July 19.

Naga organizations demanded justice

Several Naga organizations of Manipur strongly condemned the incident of two women being stripped naked and paraded by a mob on May 4, saying that justice should be done immediately in the matter. The United Naga Council (UNC) told the Manipur government that the matter should be taken to a fast track court for speedy justice. The UNC said in a statement, the government should bring immediate punishment to all those involved in such an inhuman crime. The organization termed the viral video as reprehensible. The Nagas of Manipur have generally stayed away from the violence that has engulfed the northeastern state. Meanwhile, All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) termed the incident as a heinous act and said that such incidents have no place in the present society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a statement for the first time in the Manipur case on 20 July. Expressing anger over the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur before the Parliament session, he said that this incident is shameful for any civilized society and has brought dishonor to the entire country. The Prime Minister assured the countrymen that the culprits in this case would not be spared and the law would strictly take one step after another. He said, what has happened to the daughters of Manipur. Its culprits can never be forgiven. The Prime Minister had said, I am standing near this temple of democracy, then my heart is full of pain, full of anger. The incident that has come to the fore in Manipur is going to put any civilized society to shame. How many are the sinners, who commit crimes, and who are they in their place… But the whole country is being insulted. 140 crore countrymen are feeling ashamed.

PM Modi directs states to take strict steps on women’s safety

Prime Minister Modi had urged all the Chief Ministers to strengthen the law and order in their respective states and take the harshest steps especially for the safety of women. He said, whether the incident is from Rajasthan, whether it is from Chhattisgarh or Manipur. In this country, in any corner of India, any state government should rise above political debate and give importance to law and order and protect the honor of women.

