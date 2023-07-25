Manipur is no less than a paradise, from Jagannath Temple to Kangla Fort there are places to visit, see list

Manipur Tourist Places In Hindi: Manipur is a state located in the North East region of India. It is one of the seven states of North East and it is in contact with Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Manipur is famous all over the world for its natural beauty, culture, and historical importance. There are dense forests, mountain lakes, and rivers here. Where people come from all over the country and abroad to visit. There is Sri Sri Sri Jagannath Temple here. This temple is considered the famous temple of Manipur. You can enjoy the natural beauty and culture in Manipur. Let us know about the places worth visiting here.

Loktak Lake Manipur

Manipur is a beautiful state of India. There is Loktak lake in this state. Which is very beautiful. This lake is one of the largest lakes in Manipur and one of the major mountain lakes of the state. It is a place of natural beauty. This lake is surrounded by dense forests and mountains. The view of the beautiful hills surrounding it will mesmerize you. Not only this, different types of birds will also be seen in this lake. Apart from this, you can enjoy boating here. If you want to see the sunset and sunrise then you can come here.

Sri Sri Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Sri Sri Jagannath Temple is a famous Hindu religious place in Manipur. This temple is located in Imphal, the capital of Manipur. This temple is known for Shri Jagannath Temple, which is also famous in other Indian states. A special event of Sri Sri Jagannath Temple Manipur is Rath Yatra, which is celebrated annually. In this festival, devotees roam around Shri Jagannath Temple by pulling chariots and religious programs are also organized on this religious occasion. Not only this, various Hindu religious festivals are also celebrated in the temple keeping this in mind. Religious festivals like Nag Panchami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Rath Yatra, Holi, Dussehra etc. are specially celebrated here.

Mahabali Temple Manipur

Mahabali Temple is a famous Hindu religious place, which is located in Imphal city of Manipur state. This temple was built by Raja Garibnawaz and there is also an attractive garden surrounding it. The Mahabali Temple is dedicated to Shri Hanumanji in Manipur and is visited by people for religious rituals, worship and religious studies. Hanumanji is one of the main deities of Hinduism and is worshiped with great devotion by the devotees. The temple has a special place for religious studies. Religious sermons, story-telling of saints, bhajan-kirtan are also organized here. Let us tell you that Mahabali Temple is a spiritual place for devotees in Manipur where Hindu religion culture, worship and religious festivals are organized. People come here to visit the heritage, culture and religious places here.

Kebul Lamjao National Park Manipur

Kebul Lamjao National Park is a famous national park, which is one of the special natural wealth of the state of Manipur. This park is located in the Chandil district of Manipur and plays an important role in the conservation of Indian wildlife. This park is also known as “Kebul Lamjawao National Park” and “Kebul Lamjawao Wildlife Conservation Area”. Dense forests, hilly areas, rivers, lakes and waterfalls can be seen here. Not only this, this national park plays an important role in preserving many types of creatures of Indian wildlife. Different types of animals like birds, snakes, tiger, elephant, deer, wolf, virus are found here. This place of Manipur is worth visiting.

Kangla Fort

Kangla Fort is an ancient historical fort located in Imphal city of Manipur state. This fort is an important tourist destination which reflects the rich history and culture of Manipur. Kangla Fort is supported as an ancient fort in Indian history. This fort has an ancient history, which was patronized by the kings of Manipur. The fort was under the control of the dynasty kings of Manipur from at least 33 to 189 years. Let me tell you, if you are planning to visit Manipur, then you can go here.

