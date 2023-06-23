Manipur issue will also be discussed in the meeting of opposition parties, know what Sharad Pawar said before leaving for Patna...

Maharashtra NCP chief Sharad Pawar left for Patna to attend the meeting of the opposition party. Sharad Pawar will reach Patna after 10 am on Friday. NCP working president Supriya Sule is also with him. Before leaving for Patna, Sharad Pawar has given a statement regarding the meeting of the opposition. While talking to the media, he told that what topics will be discussed in this meeting of Patna. During this, he has also talked about discussing the issue of Manipur.

Sharad Pawar said..

Before leaving for Patna, Sharad Pawar said during a media interaction that we are holding this meeting in Patna to discuss some important issues of the country and decide future strategy. He said that Manipur issue will also be discussed in this meeting. Let us inform that the leaders of 15 parties will participate in the proposed meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meeting on the initiative of Nitish Kumar

Bihar has become the center of the country’s politics, its pivot is the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar. This meeting is being held on his initiative only. After separating from NDA, Nitish Kumar continuously visited the states and tried to unite the leaders of opposition parties.

#WATCH We are meeting to discuss some important issues of the country and decide the future strategy. Manipur issue will also be discussed in this meeting: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Pune pic.twitter.com/XNgV8POx9A

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 23, 2023



Leaders of 15 political parties are joining

Presidents and top leaders of 15 political parties are going to participate in this meeting. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and many other political heavyweights have reached Patna on Thursday, a day before the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting. At the same time, Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray are also reaching Patna from Maharashtra.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan