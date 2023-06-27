Manipur No work No Pay: Salary of missing government employees will be cut after violence, Manipur government shows strictness

Manipur On the one hand, where the violence continues unabated, the BJP-led Biren Singh government has given a major blow to 1 lakh government employees. The government has strictly implemented no-work-no-pay against all the employees. That is, the salary of government employees who are not going to work will be cut.

Why did the government show strictness on the government employees

In fact, the Biren Singh government of Manipur has shown strictness against government employees who are out of their offices without authorized leave since the violence broke out on 3 May. Especially against those employees who have been posted in the valley of hilly districts.

The government asked for the report of the employees.

The government has sought a list of all the employees from the Administrative Secretary. Those who have not attended their office since the violence. The government has sought details of name, designation, EIN and current address of all employees.

CM Biren Singh met the Home Minister in Delhi

Significantly, regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, Chief Minister Biren Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and informed about the current situation in the state. After the meeting, he told that the central government is also worried about the situation in Manipur. Singh briefed Shah in New Delhi about the latest situation in Manipur and said that the state and central governments have been successful in controlling the violence to a large extent.

Why violence broke out in Manipur

Significantly, in the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki community in Manipur, more than 100 people have died so far. Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community.

Meitei community has the largest population in Manipur.

The Meitei community forms about 53 per cent of the population in the northeastern state, most of which live in the Imphal Valley, while tribal communities such as the Nagas and Kukis make up around 40 per cent and live mostly in the hill districts.