Manipur Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Bishnupur

Imphal, June 29 (Hindustan Times). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by the Manipur Police at Bishnupur, about 20 km from Imphal, on Thursday. After reaching Imphal, Rahul Gandhi was going to Churachandpur to visit the relief camps. Officials have given information about this.

Police officials said that due to apprehension of violence on the way, Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped. Congress leaders are talking to police and army officials to ensure safe passage for their party leader.

State Congress President Meghachandra told that Rahul Gandhi had left for Churachandpur by road after landing at Imphal airport on Thursday. Gandhi is also scheduled to meet Kuki CSO leaders and displaced people living in refugee camps there. On their return, they will visit various refugee camps located in Bishnupur district and will take a night halt at Moirang.

He told that on Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi is going to visit the refugee camp in Imphal. Where, representatives of Meitei, Meitei-Pangal and Naga communities will meet at a hotel in Imphal. After this, before leaving for Delhi in the afternoon, he will also address journalists at the Manipur Pradesh Congress Headquarters. Strong security arrangements have been made by the local administration regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit.