Manipur: Rebels involved in Kwakta blast! NIA will investigate the matter

Manipur: The Manipur police said that the probe into the blast in Kwakta village of Bishnupur district earlier this week has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency as the involvement of insurgents is highly suspected. In a statement, the Manipur Police said, since the involvement of insurgents active from within the state and across the border in the above case is highly suspected, the case is being transferred to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in the interest of national security.

Some part of the bridge on the western side was badly damaged.

Earlier on June 21, at 7.10 pm, an SUV exploded on a bridge located in the adjacent area of ​​Phougakhegao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta on Tidim Road. According to the police statement, the explosive was fitted inside a Mahindra Scorpio which was parked on top of the bridge by unknown miscreants. Following the explosion, part of the bridge on the western side was badly damaged and three boys suffered minor injuries, before being evacuated from the scene for medical treatment.

Opposition parties raised questions on the silence of PM Modi

A suo moto case was registered at Phougachao Ikhai Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act and PDPP Act for further investigation of the matter. Officials said that preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had come from Churachandpur side. Earlier, at an all-party meeting called by the Center on violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured to restore peace in the state, while opposition parties questioned the silence of PM Narendra Modi on the matter.

The government will consider the suggestions with an open mind

Amit Shah had called a meeting to take stock of the situation in the violence-hit state. Other leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas are present in the meeting. After the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that all political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for restoring peace in Manipur and the government would consider these suggestions with an open mind.

No life has been lost since June 13

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and is guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem. The Home Minister urged cooperation of all political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest. However, Shah also said that the situation in Manipur is normal as no life has been lost since June 13.