Manipur: Schools reopened after two months, enthusiasm shown among children but attendance low

Manipur: Schools in Manipur reopened today after remaining closed for more than two months due to caste violence. Children coming to school were excited but in most institutions the attendance on the first day was very low. The parents of the students have welcomed the state government’s decision to resume classes. On Monday, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had announced the reopening of schools from class I to class VIII from July 5. Upendra Pukhrambam, father of a girl student studying in the second class of Uneco School, said, I sent my children to school. The tension is on the outskirts of Imphal Valley and there is almost calm in Greater Imphal. Now the situation is gradually becoming normal.

Schools should remain open for at least a few hours

I am very happy,” said Linthoi, a Class 1 student. Finally, after waiting for two months, I will be able to meet my friends and teachers. Apart from this, I will also learn new things. He said that due to the closure of the school, his life had become very boring and lazy. Many students say that the state government should take steps to ensure that schools remain open for at least a few hours daily even if the situation remains tense.

Safety of students still a concern

Bhabesh Sharma, the father of a student studying in class IV, expressed hope that the situation remains normal so that classes can continue. He said, I hope that everything will be fine. Education is very important and I hope peace returns to the state. However, he also said that the safety of the students is still a matter of concern.

If the government makes arrangements for the safety of the students…

Laishram Ibochouba, the father of a Class V child, lauded the government’s decision to resume classes. He said, I hope the government will take appropriate steps for the safety of the students in view of any untoward incident. He said, I have no fear in sending my children to the school as the school is located in the heart of Imphal. But, if the government makes arrangements for the safety of the students, it would be great.

Welcomed the government’s decision

RK Ranjitha Devi, headmistress of Wangkhei High School, welcomed the government’s decision to resume classes. Ranjita said, due to the closure of the school from the first week of May, most of the students were not able to concentrate on their studies. He said that the attendance on the first day in his school was only around 10 per cent. Ranjita hoped that the number of students would increase in the coming days. He said, we cannot play with the future of the students. They need to acquire new knowledge. So we should try our best to continue the classes regularly.

The school will take necessary steps for the safety of the students.

Ranjita said that the school will take necessary steps for the safety of the students. He said that if any violent incident takes place during the classes, no student will be allowed to go home. We will allow the students to go home only when their relatives come to pick them up themselves. He also said that online classes are also not possible due to suspension of internet service. Therefore, keeping in mind the interests of the students, we will give them home work etc. during regular classes only.

Less than 100 students reached school on the first day

Less than 100 students turned up for classes on the first day, but we expect the number to increase in the coming days, said Sister Binda, principal of St George’s School. He said relief centers are running in most schools and central forces have been deployed in some schools in Imphal. He said, in such a situation, it will take some more time for things to become normal. We have to take precautions from our side also.