Manipur: Security forces launched operation, recovered huge amount of weapons

Manipur: Security forces launched an operation yesterday i.e. on 24 June based on specific intelligence in Itham village of Imphal East district. The operation resulted in the capture of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war like stores. Self-styled lieutenant colonel Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam has been positively identified. He was the mastermind of the 2015 ambush on the 6th Battalion of the Dogra case, was one of the captured cadres. This information has been given by PRO (Defence), Kohima and Imphal.

#WATCH , Manipur: Security forces launched an operation acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham in Imphal East district on 24th June. The operation resulted in apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores. Self-Styled Lt Col Moirangthem…

Security forces were prevented from continuing the operation



PRO (Defence), Kohima and Imphal further informed that, a mob of about 1200-1500 led by women and local leaders immediately surrounded the target area and as per law, despite repeated appeals to the aggressive mob, the security Forces were prevented from continuing the operation. However, it did not yield any positive result. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of using kinetic force against a large angry mob and the potential for casualties due to such an action, the officer on the spot took the considered decision of handing over all the 12 cadres to the local leader.

Appeal to help security forces



The PRO (Defence) further stated that his own troops lifted the cordon and left the area with arms and war stores recovered from the insurgents. The Indian Army has appealed to the people of Manipur to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.