Manipur: Situation tense after violence but still under control, internet service also suspended

Manipur Violence: The situation in Manipur remained tense today after violence broke out again a day ago, but the situation is still under control. At least 70 people have died in caste violence in the state since May 3. Business establishments in New Checon area of ​​Imphal East district remained closed this morning as security personnel appealed to people to stay indoors. In this district, violence broke out once again after four armed men, including a former MLA, forced others in the area to close their shops.

Security forces destroyed five bunkers

Locals armed with licensed guns were found erecting makeshift bunkers to defend their areas against any possible attack at some places, including Fukhao and Leitanpokpi in Imphal East district, police said. Security forces destroyed five such bunkers in Sinam Khaitong village in Imphal West yesterday. Dharna demonstrations were held in the districts located in the valley, in which mostly women participated. The protesters demanded that the Suspension of Operation (SOO) with the Kuki militants be revoked and action be taken against them. He also demanded to send ‘illegal immigrants’ from Myanmar to their country and stop the cultivation of opium in the mountainous areas. The protesters also protested against the demand of bifurcation of the state by the MLAs of the hill region.

How to exchange 2000 notes without ID card and form? HC reserves verdict on PIL

firing on civilians

People living in areas adjacent to the mountainous regions have complained of Kuki militants coming into the valley and firing on civilians. At least three people were injured in a similar incident recently in Moidangpok village of Imphal West district. The period of curfew relaxation in the state has been reduced by two hours, due to which the restriction is now in force from 5 am to 2 pm. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appealed to the people last evening not to set fire to the houses of innocent people. He told that three people including a former MLA have been arrested in the New Checon incident. The mob had thrashed the man with the weapon, while three others fled the scene. There was no casualty in the incidents of setting houses on fire.

Decision to call more than 20 troops

Chief Minister said- We will initiate legal action against those involved in illegal activities… We have also decided to call more than 20 contingents of security personnel of central forces. About 10,000 soldiers of the Army and Assam Rifles are currently deployed in the state. Security forces are conducting aerial surveillance with the help of drones and Cheetah helicopters. Biren Singh said that action will be taken against those who spread hatred and enmity on social media inside and outside the state.

Internet services suspended since violence started

Internet services have been suspended since the violence started in Manipur. It is alleged that the people of Meitei and Kuki communities living outside the state are spreading hatred through their respective social media posts. The Chief Minister said- We need to sit together and talk to normalize the situation and restore peace. Significantly, on May 3, a tribal solidarity march was organized in several districts in protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, following which violent clashes took place in Manipur.