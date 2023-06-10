Manipur: To stop the violence in Manipur, the government formed a peace committee, the governor was made the chairman.

Giving information, the Union Home Ministry said that the government has constituted a peace committee in Manipur under the leadership of the Governor, whose members will include political leaders including the Chief Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the role of the Manipur Peace Committee will help in the peace process, talks, negotiations between the opposing groups. The members of the Peace Committee include the Chief Minister, some ministers of the state government, MPs, MLAs and leaders of various political parties. Former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of various ethnic groups have also been included in the committee.

The government of India has constituted Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairmanship of the Manipur Governor. The members of the committee include Chief Minister, a few Ministers of the State Government, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The Committee… pic.twitter.com/UU8DgFt6K9

— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

