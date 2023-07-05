Manipur Violance: Attempt to loot ammunition from IRB camp, one killed, 16 injured including four jawans

The ongoing violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. latest incident Thoubal District Where, thousands of miscreants raided the IRB camp and tried to loot arms and ammunition. But due to the prudence of BSF, the looting could be stopped, while one person died in this incident, while 16 people including four jawans were injured.

shots fired to disperse the crowd

Let us tell you that an attempt to loot arms and ammunition from the IRB camp in Manipur, which has been hit by continuous violence, failed when the BSF and Assam Rifles personnel stopped the mob from entering the camp. To disperse the crowd, the jawans had to fire, in which one person was killed and many were injured. Four jawans were also injured in the firing done by the mob.

A vehicle of Assam Rifles was also set on fire by the mob.

According to sources, a vehicle of Assam Rifles was also set on fire by the mob. One AR and three BSF personnel were injured in the incident. Allegedly the mob also fired at the soldiers. According to sources, in the evening, a mob set ablaze the house of a jawan in Thoubal district itself. Meanwhile, a team of BSF and RAF (Rapid Action Force) reached the area and are patrolling the surrounding areas. The situation is said to be under control now

Schools will open in Manipur today

Schools from first to eighth grade are going to reopen in Manipur from Wednesday. This announcement was made a day before by the state education department. CM N Biren Singh said that security arrangements have been made more stringent in the state. Security forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. On the other hand, miscreants set fire to the house of a Kuki leader in Churachandpur district on Monday night in Manipur. However, there is no information about any casualty in this fire set on the house of KNO spokesperson Selen Haokip in Songpi.

