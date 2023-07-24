Manipur Violence: AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for the entire monsoon session, Speaker’s big action regarding the uproar

Manipur Protests are going on from the road to the Parliament regarding the case of two women being paraded naked. The monsoon session of the Parliament is also being marred by ruckus. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining period of the monsoon session during the opposition’s protest in the House on the Manipur issue.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had reached the chairman’s bell while creating ruckus

AAP MP Sanjay Singh created ruckus in the House and reached the Speaker’s bell regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur and atrocities against women. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was repeatedly stopping him from creating ruckus, but Sanjay Singh did not listen to him. Finally, the Speaker suspended him for the entire session.

Chairman took action on the proposal of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Amid the uproar, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party for the rest of the current session. The House passed this proposal by voice vote. After which AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended by the Speaker for the entire session.

Manipur Violence: Violence flared up again in Manipur after the brutality with women, the mob set fire to the school

#WATCH , Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/YpNYIhhMck

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, proceedings adjourned in the afternoon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm at 12.12 pm after a one-time adjournment due to uproar by the opposition parties. Along with this, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party was suspended from the House for the remaining period of the current session. After one adjournment, when the meeting started at 12 noon, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar got the question hour started. But meanwhile the members of the opposition started creating ruckus and slogans on the Manipur issue. Meanwhile, due to the continuing uproar by the opposition members, the Chairman adjourned the meeting till 2 pm.

Dr V Shivdasan gave notice on caste violence in Manipur

Dr. V. Shivdasan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has given notice on caste violence in Manipur. Dhankhar said that except the last notice, he is seriously considering all the remaining notices. He said, as far as the last notice is concerned, you will remember that on July 20, I had given my arrangement in this regard. I had accepted the notices given regarding the violence in Manipur. He said that on the same day Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had said on behalf of the government that he had no objection to discussing these notices. The Chairman then informed that he has received 27 notices under Rule 267 for discussion through an adjournment motion. They have received notices from Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition), John Brittas, AD Singh… Trinamool Congress leader in the House, Derek O’Brien objected and asked the Speaker that to which party these members belong, they should also be mentioned.

Notice given in Parliament on these issues as well

Dhankhar told that BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi on violence in West Bengal during panchayat elections, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi on police lathi charge during BJP workers’ protest in Patna, BJP’s Laxmikant Vajpayee on atrocities against women in Telangana, BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao on demonstration of SC and ST youths in Chhattisgarh over fake caste certificates, BJP’s Harnath Singh Yadav concerned about the status of women in Chhattisgarh But Ghanshyam Tiwari of BJP has also given notices on the issue of atrocities against women in Rajasthan. Similarly, the Chairman referred to the notices of other BJP members.