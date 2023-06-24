Manipur Violence: All-party meeting chaired by Amit Shah, Mamta and Pawar did not attend

In the midst of Manipur violence going on for the last 50 days, the Central Government has called an all-party meeting in view of the situation. chair the meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not participated in the meeting, instead of Sharad Pawar, Manipur NCP chief Soran Iboyaima Singh and party general secretary Narendra Verma have attended. On the other hand, Drake O’Brien has attended the all-party meeting on behalf of TMC in place of Mamta Banerjee. On the other hand, Ikram Ibobi Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Manipur, has attended the all-party meeting on behalf of the Congress.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas Manipur joined. On the other hand, if we talk about the Congress, the party has been demanding the Modi government to call an all-party meeting regarding Manipur for a long time. Earlier, 10 opposition parties including Congress had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding the situation in Manipur. In which his silence was also criticized. The opposition was constantly attacking the government on this issue. After which Home Minister Amit Shah called for an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Let us tell you that ethnic violence is going on in Manipur for the last 50 days. Here the Kuki and Maitai communities are clashing over their respective interests. The confrontation can be gauged from the fact that till now 100 people have died and more than 40 thousand people have become homeless. The Congress alleges that it had been seeking time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi since June 10 to discuss the issue of Manipur, but was not given time. The Congress wanted an all-party meeting to be held on this issue in Manipur itself before PM Modi left for America, but this meeting was organized after PM Modi left for America.

