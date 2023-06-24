Manipur Violence: Amit Shah will hold an all-party meeting today on the situation in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Will preside over an all-party meeting in New Delhi today to discuss the situation in violence-hit Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi on June 24 at 3 pm to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Amit Shah had visited Manipur

Significantly, Amit Shah had also visited Manipur for four days last month and met people from different sections as part of his efforts to bring peace in the state.

CBI visits crime scenes in arms robbery cases

Manipur Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI probing the violence cases and forensic experts from CFSL have visited the crime spots related to the alleged loot of arms and ammunition from armories in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Manipur Violence: Violence not stopping in Manipur, firing between gunmen and Assam Rifles, two soldiers injured

Army stopped group of men firing on villages

Additional troops have been sent in and the operation against the mob is on after a group of armed men intruded into the hilly areas on Friday afternoon through Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) village in Imphal East district of Manipur and opened fire with automatic weapons.

Why violence broke out in Manipur

Violent clashes have taken place in Manipur after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. So far, around 120 people have lost their lives in the violence and more than 3,000 have been injured.