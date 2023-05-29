Manipur Violence: Army nabs 25 miscreants in Manipur, arms and ammunition recovered

Manipur Violence : The army is continuously working to establish peace in Manipur. At least 25 miscreants have been apprehended by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, from whom arms, ammunition and grenades have been recovered. The officials have given information in this regard. All the 25 miscreants have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

A spokesman of the defense forces said that following fresh incidents of firing and clashes in and around Imphal Valley, several people have been detained and weapons seized from them. He said in a statement that during the operation in Sansabi, Gwaltabi, Shabunkhol, Khunao in Imphal East, the army caught 22 miscreants and recovered arms and other material from them. Five double barrel rifles of 12 bore, three single barrel rifles, one country made weapon of double bore and one muzzle loaded weapon have been recovered.

The spokesperson said that a car carrying three people was stopped at a mobile check post in Imphal city on Sunday night. When the car was stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and tried to escape from there, but the security forces caught all three. He said that along with an INSAS rifle, a magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56 mm, a Chinese hand grenade and a detonator have also been recovered.

Army and Assam Rifles handled the front

According to the news coming in, Army and Assam Rifles have started rescue operation in Kakking district of Manipur. UAV, Mine Protected Vehicles, QRT were deployed to ensure safe movement of 2000 civilians from Sero to Pangaltabi. 328 citizens have moved from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak.

