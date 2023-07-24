Manipur violence case will again dominate the monsoon session

Parliament Monsoon Session, Manipur violence: Today is the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Even today, in both the sessions of the Parliament, there is a possibility of a strong uproar regarding the violence in Manipur. In the last two sessions, there has been a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha regarding the violence in Manipur. Due to this, both the houses remained adjourned for most of the time. Let me tell you, the Congress is busy besieging the government in the Manipur violence case. Here, the ruling party is ready to retaliate against the opposition regarding the incidents in Bengal and Rajasthan. Significantly, the opposition is adamant on discussing the Manipur violence in the House. The opposition says that the demand of the opposition will continue till PM Modi himself does not answer the violence in Manipur. Here, in the case of violence, the government has agreed to discuss the Manipur issue with the reply of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

I request the opposition with folded hands to participate in the parliamentary discussion on Manipur: Anurag ThakurHere, amidst the ongoing deadlock in the Monsoon session over the violence in Manipur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has appealed to the opposition to allow the House to function. He requested the opposition with ‘folded hands’ to participate in the discussion on this. Thakur urged the opposition not to politicize the atrocities against women in the northeastern state. Let us tell you, the opposition parties have planned to protest in the Parliament premises today i.e. on Monday. Thakur said that atrocities against women are painful, it does not matter from which state the victim is a resident. It is the responsibility of the state to control such incidents. He said that the government wants to discuss the cases of atrocities against women in states like Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and Manipur.

Opposition parties can hold a meetingToday i.e. on Monday, the opposition can hold a meeting before the proceedings of the House begin regarding the Manipur violence case. According to media reports, after the meeting, leaders of all opposition parties can protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament House complex. Apart from this, leaders of opposition parties under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge can meet and decide further strategy in the Manipur violence case. Let us tell you, along with the statement of PM Modi in the House in the case of Manipur violence, the opposition has demanded the removal of CM N Biren Singh of the state and a long-term discussion under the motion to stop the work.

Opposition demands President’s rule The Congress has blamed the government for the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses of Parliament over the Manipur violence. The opposition says that if the central government is serious in this matter and does not want to carry out formalities just in the name of discussion, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement inside the Parliament on Monday, and Parliament should be asked to discuss the matter in detail in both the Houses. The main opposition party also said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh has no moral right to continue in office. The opposition has also demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur.

Security tightened in Manipur, vigilance increased in Mizoram as well Significantly, after the case of two women being paraded naked and raped in Manipur came to the fore recently, the police and central forces have tightened security in the entire state. Police is continuously running a campaign to arrest the rest of the accused related to this case. Let me tell you, six accused have been arrested in this case so far. On the other hand, the impact of this incident is now beginning to affect the neighboring state of Mizoram as well. Police and security agencies are also on alert in Mizoram amid state-wide protests by Mizo organizations and reports of people from the Meitei community leaving the state. Meanwhile, there is news of many people of Meitei community living in Mizoram leaving the state. On Sunday, 78 people left for Manipur in three planes. On Saturday, 65 people had traveled to the neighboring state. On the other hand, 41 Meitei people of Mizoram went to Cachar district of Assam by road. Apart from this, 31 Mizo students from Manipur have returned to Mizoram. In fact, after the video of the Manipur incident surfaced, a group of ex-militants had allegedly asked the Meitei community to leave the state.

Violence increased due to rumors and fake news – security agencies More than 160 people have died in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur since May 3. Officials of various security agencies monitoring the situation in the state believe that the violence was largely fueled by rumors and fake news. It has become clear from the analysis of security agencies that there is no control over the fake news being circulated at the local level. The police has again appealed to the people to avoid fake news. Police has also issued a helpline number to verify social media or any information and to prevent the spread of misinformation.

DCW chief Maliwal reached Manipur Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reached Manipur on Sunday. She said that she has come here to help the people. During the visit to Manipur, Maliwal also wrote a letter to the state’s CM N Biren. In her letter, Maliwal said that I would like to have an urgent meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the extremely relevant issue of human rights violations and sexual harassment cases in Manipur. Many Manipuri women have come to Delhi to escape the ongoing violence in the state. I also want to discuss with you the issues related to their welfare. He also urged the Chief Minister to cooperate in visiting the violence-affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are currently living.