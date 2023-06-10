Manipur violence: Center sets up “peace committee” to restore peace in the state

New Delhi, 10 June (Hindustan Times). The Central Government has constituted a “Peace Committee” under the chairmanship of the Governor to restore peace in Manipur. The Union Home Ministry has shared this information on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister of Manipur, some ministers of the state government, MPs, MLAs and leaders of various political parties have been included in this peace committee. The committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of various ethnic groups.

The mandate of this committee will be to facilitate the process of making peace among the various ethnic groups of the state, including through peaceful negotiations and dialogue between the conflicting parties/groups.

It is noteworthy that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state of Manipur from May 29 to June 01, 2023 and after taking stock of the situation had announced the formation of a peace committee. After that this step has been taken.