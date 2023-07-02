Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh arrived to take stock of the violence-hit area, curfew relaxed at many places

Manipur Violence: The cycle of violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. Different incidents of violence are happening here every day. Amidst the violence, the state’s CM N Biren Singh also reached the hills adjacent to Bishnupur-Churachandpur to find out the ground situation. A large number of security personnel and officers were present with CM N Biren Singh. According to the information that came to light, curfew is being relaxed in all the areas of Imphal West district from 5 am to 6 pm tomorrow amid violence. Let us tell you that for the last two months, the period of violence is going on continuously in Manipur and till now more than 100 people have died here.

#WATCH , Manipur CM Biren Singh inspects the on-ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur today.(Video source: CMO of Manipur) pic.twitter.com/6RZuRruGRa

— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023



Three village volunteers killed in firing

At least three village volunteers were killed and five others injured in a shootout with unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. Police informed about this incident today. Giving information about the incident, a police official said that the incident took place in Khoijumantabi village on late Saturday night when village volunteers were guarding the area from a temporary bunker. Initially two bodies were recovered and later one more body was found.

firing lasted for several hours

Police said that the firing lasted for several hours, in which five people were also injured. Police said that some of these seriously injured people were taken to the hospital in Imphal. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reached the spot to take stock of the situation and spoke to the local people. More than 100 people have died so far in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state.

relaxation given in curfew



The curfew is going to be relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm in all the areas of Imphal West district tomorrow i.e. on 3rd July amidst the ongoing violence for almost 2 months.

Manipur | Curfew will be relaxed on 3rd July from 5 am to 6 pm in all areas of Imphal West district. pic.twitter.com/TagTGpSeGq

— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023



Violence erupts in Manipur after tribal solidarity march

Violence broke out in Manipur after a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on 3 May to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. The Meitei community, which forms 53 percent of Manipur’s population, mainly lives in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts. (with language input)