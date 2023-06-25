Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh informs Amit Shah about the situation, internet shut down till June 30

New Delhi : Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. To control the situation, continuous efforts are being made by the Central and State Government. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and informed about the changing situation in Manipur. He said that the state and central governments have been successful to a great extent in controlling the violence. Meanwhile, there is also news that amidst the ongoing incidents of violence in Manipur, the Biren Singh government has once again decided to ban Internet services in the state till June 30.

N Biren Singh met Amit Shah at his residence

According to a report in news agency Bhasha, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who arrived in Delhi from Imphal on Sunday morning, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. After meeting Amit Shah, N Biren Singh tweeted that today he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and informed about the changing situation at the ground level in Manipur. Under the close supervision of Amit Shah, the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the last week.

No one died in violence after June 13

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that there was no report of any casualty due to the violence since June 13. He said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the central government will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur. He said that Amit Shah advised us to consolidate our work towards achieving lasting peace and also sought cooperation from every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure peace. Biren Singh was accompanied by some BJP leaders during his meeting with Amit Shah.

Amit Shah held an all-party meeting on Saturday

A day earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting on the situation in Manipur. The three-hour long meeting was attended by 18 political parties, four MPs from the Northeast and two chief ministers of the region. The Home Minister had told in the all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and is guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to the problem.