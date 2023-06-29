Manipur Violence: Crowd gathered near BJP office, police fired tear gas shells, created chaos

Manipur Volence: Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. On Thursday, some unidentified “rioters” opened fire without any provocation in Harothel village of Kangpokpi district, killing one person and injuring some others. Due to this incident tension prevailed in the area. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered late in the evening near the regional office of BJP in Imphal, Manipur. Police have fired several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them. The video of this incident has surfaced.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Imphal to meet the violence-affected people. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur has come to the fore. He has said that the work of controlling the present situation in Manipur has to be done by the Central and State Government. In such a situation, no result will come out of visiting any leader. In this situation, we should not try to take political advantage.

#WATCH A crowd gathered near the regional office of the BJP in Manipur’s Imphal. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them.(Video is from the spot) pic.twitter.com/IDZLTKDTuY

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

While Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that I do not understand why the government stopped Rahul Gandhi? The visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will only strengthen the peace efforts. There are very bad conditions everywhere. Rahul Gandhi has listened to the people, he told them not to worry, we all are with them, the time for peace will come. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted.

While tweeting the video on his Twitter wall, Rahul Gandhi wrote that I have come to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities were eager to welcome me. They wanted to meet me with love. It is very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs to be fixed. Peace should be our only priority.

Rahul Gandhi