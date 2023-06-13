Manipur: Violence erupts once again, exchange of fire between militants and villagers, 9 injured

Manipur Violence: In violence-hit Manipur, nine more people were injured in the exchange of fire between militants and rural volunteers in Khamenlok area of ​​Imphal East district till late last night. Police informed about this incident. A police officer said that earlier there was news of injuries to three people. However, due to continued firing from both the sides, the number of injured increased. Now both the sides have retreated. He told that the volunteers of the village had set on fire some temporary bunkers and a watch-tower made by the militants. The area borders the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district.

A large number of security forces have been deployed to stop the violence.

The official further said that a large number of security forces have been deployed in the area to prevent violence. There was heavy exchange of fire between the village volunteers and the militants in the area yesterday. Before this, no major incident was reported in the area for three days. In another incident, a militant was killed and two others injured in an encounter with security forces at Govindpur village in Bishnupur district, the official said. At least 100 people have died and 310 others have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur about a month ago.

Internet services suspended in northeastern state

Significantly, the clashes took place after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. 53 percent of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts. Curfew remained in force in 11 of the 16 districts of violence-hit Manipur, while internet services remained suspended in the entire northeastern state.