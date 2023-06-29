Manipur Violence: Firing in Manipur amid Rahul Gandhi’s visit, police stopped the convoy before Imphal

former president of congress Rahul Gandhi He has reached Imphal for his two-day visit to Manipur, the violence-hit state of the Northeast. Meanwhile, the news of firing is coming once again from the state. It is being told that in Harothel village of Kangpokpi district, some unidentified gunmen fired without any provocation in the morning. However, officials said the firing stopped after retaliatory action by the security forces. Here the police has also stopped Rahul Gandhi’s convoy.

Rahul Gandhi’s convoy stopped at Bishnupur in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, which reached Manipur tour, was stopped in Bishnupur district, 20 km from Imphal. The police stopped Rahul Gandhi from moving forward citing security and apprehension of unrest. Rahul Gandhi was going to violence affected Churachandpur. The Congress leader will visit relief camps to meet people displaced due to caste violence in the northeastern state early last month. Nearly 50,000 people have been living in over 300 relief camps since the ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur in May this year. Sources associated with the Congress party said that Rahul Gandhi also plans to visit relief camps in Imphal on Friday and later interact with members of some civic organisations. This is the Congress leader’s first visit to the northeastern state after the violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

More than 100 people have died in Manipur violence so far

Point to be noted is that Manipur More than 100 people have died in ethnic violence that broke out in early May between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The clashes began after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. The Meitei community, which forms 53 percent of Manipur’s population, mainly lives in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts.

Conspiracy to terrorize Manipur failed, Assam Rifles recovered arms and explosives in search operation