Manipur Violence: Firing in Manipur’s Kangpokpi, one person killed, many weapons recovered

The fire of violence in Manipur is not taking its name. One person was killed and two others were injured on Monday in violent clashes in two villages of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts of the state. Officials said the situation remained calm for some time between 3 am and 6 am, but then indiscriminate firing was heard from Phayeng and Singda villages in Kangchuk area, located on the border of the two districts. Earlier, officials had said that a policeman had died in the violence, but later it was clarified that the deceased was a civilian, who was carrying a Point 303 rifle. It is believed to have been stolen from the police armoury.

A search operation was launched in Gelzang area and a body along with Point 303 rifle was recovered from the spot, officials said. He said the deceased was identified as Saikhom Suban Singh, a resident of Naoremthong Achom Leikai village, 25 km from the clash site in Imphal West district. Since the incident, tension prevailed in Imphal city, due to which shops and other business establishments remained closed. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected area.

The Assam Rifles man a ‘buffer zone’ between the two villages. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of more casualties on both sides. He said that accurate information about the situation would be available only after the firing stopped. The clashes began after a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. At least 150 people have lost their lives in these so far.

