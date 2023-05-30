Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Imphal, opposition under the leadership of Kharge will meet the President

Amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur for the last 27 days Home Minister Amit Shah Reached Imphal late last night on his four-day tour, where he will hold a meeting with the officials with the aim of restoring peace by finding a solution to the caste violence. He reached Bir Tkendrajit Imphal International Airport in Imphal by a special flight from Delhi. Sources said Shah is likely to hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday to assess the situation and chalk out a plan to restore normalcy, while a Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjuna will meet President Murmu today over the Manipur violence.

Shah will be on Manipur tour till June 4

This is Shah’s first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. Over 75 people have died in caste clashes in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. In Manipur, caste violence broke out on May 3 during a tribal unity march taken out in the hilly areas of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Shah will be on a visit to Manipur from May 29 to June 1. Sources told that he will reach Imphal on Monday night. This will be Shah’s first visit to the state after violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. According to sources, during his visit to Manipur, Shah is likely to meet representatives of civil society and other communities including Meiteis and Kukis.

Opposition under the leadership of Kharge will meet the President

At the same time, the Congress is seen making a scathing attack on the Center regarding the Manipur violence. The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent violence in Manipur, saying a horrific tragedy is unfolding there while the prime minister is obsessed with his “own coronation”. According to party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a delegation led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning regarding the situation in the state.

Amit Shah has reached Imphal when things have turned from bad to worse- Congress

He said that after 25 days of Manipur burning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Imphal, when things turned from bad to worse. Ramesh said on Twitter, “Despite the implementation of Article 355, there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.” “It is a horrific tragedy while the Prime Minister is paranoid about his self-coronation. He has not issued a single appeal for peace, nor has he made any real effort to restore trust between the communities.

More than 75 deaths in violence so far

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said around 40 armed terrorists involved in setting ablaze houses and firing on civilians have been killed by security forces as they launched a campaign to bring peace to the ethnic riot-ravaged northeastern state. had started. Separately, police officials said on Sunday that at least two people were killed and 12 injured in different incidents of firing on civilians and clashes between terrorists and security forces since the early hours of the day. The ethnic clashes first started in Manipur when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

