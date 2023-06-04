Manipur Violence: How is the situation in Manipur now? Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Valley region

Manipur In view of the normalcy in the violence-hit areas, curfew has been relaxed. Kuldeep Singh, security advisor to the Manipur government, said, curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in the valley and 10 hours and 07 hours in the hilly districts.

23 weapons recovered in 24 hours

Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, 23 more weapons have been recovered during the last 24 hours. A total of 202 weapons, 252 ammunition and 92 bombs have been recovered from this. A total of 789 arms and 10648 ammunition have been recovered so far.

Situation normal in Manipur after Friday

Militants attacked some areas of Manipur with bombs and weapons on Friday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s four-day visit, in which 15 people were injured. However, after that the army personnel took control of the situation and increased patrolling in the tense areas. After this incident, there has not been another incident of violence till now.

Amit Shah held a review meeting on the situation in Manipur, discussed with the people of the Kuki community

#Manipur , Curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in the valley and 10 hours and 07 hours in neighboring hill districts. During the last 24 hours, 23 more arms have been recovered. This makes a total of 202 arms, 252 ammunition and 92 bombs of all kinds recovered. A total…

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023



Three-member commission to probe Manipur violence

The Center on Sunday constituted a commission of inquiry under the chairmanship of former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajay Lamba to probe the recent violence in Manipur. Other members include retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Prabhakar. According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the commission will inquire into the violence targeting members of various communities in Manipur on and after May 3 and its causes. The Commission will inquire into the chain of events and all aspects connected with such violence1 It will also be ascertained whether there has been any lapse or dereliction of duty on the part of any responsible officer/person in this regard? The inquiry will also look into the administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with the violence and riots.

to commission Report to be submitted within 6 months

According to the notification, complaints given by any person or organization to the commission will also be looked into. The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible, but within six months from the date of its first meeting. It has been said in the notification that if the commission considers it appropriate, it can give an interim report to the central government before the said date.

So far 98 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence, know what is the matter

It may be noted that caste violence erupted in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community. There was already tension over the eviction of the Kuki community villagers from the reserved forest land. There were also many demonstrations on the matter. Till now more than 98 people have died in this case and hundreds of people were also injured.