Manipur Violence: How will peace return to Manipur? RSS told this solution

Manipur Violence : The statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh i.e. RSS regarding Manipur violence has come to the fore. While appealing for peace, the Sangh said that it is unfortunate that the process of unrest and violence has not stopped yet. He stands with the displaced people and other victims of Manipur violence who number more than 50,000 in this hour of crisis.

RSS said on the Manipur crisis that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democracy. A solution is possible only through mutual dialogue and a sense of brotherhood. The RSS said that this can be resolved by addressing the feeling of insecurity, compulsion and real concerns of the Kuki people in the Meitei community.

Hate and violence have no place in a democratic system

In a statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged the government, including the local administration, police, security forces and central agencies, to immediately take “necessary action to maintain peace and harmony” in the northeastern state as well as help those displaced by the violence. Also urged to ensure uninterrupted supply of relief material. He said that there can be no place for hatred and violence in a democratic system. Both the sides need to address the trust deficit which is the cause of the current crisis and initiate dialogue to restore peace.

The whole country is worried about the ongoing violence in Manipur

Dattatreya Hosabale further said that the RSS appeals to civil society organizations, political groups and general public of Manipur to lead the way towards ending the present chaotic and violent situation. May they help ensure the security of human life and lasting peace. The whole country is worried about the continuous violence in Manipur for the last 45 days. The violence and uncertainty that began in Manipur on May 3, following a protest rally organized during the Lai Haraoba festival in Churachandpur, deserves condemnation.