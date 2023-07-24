Manipur Violence: ‘India’ constituents protest in Parliament premises on Manipur issue, adamant on PM’s statement

The constituents of the opposition alliance ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (India) Manipur On Monday, a demonstration was held in the Parliament premises demanding the Prime Minister’s statement on the issue. Opposition MPs were carrying a big banner in their hands, on which it was written that India Demands PM Statement in Both Houses. They also raised slogans of ‘Prime Minister come to the house’.

Opposition parties gave notice of adjournment

Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore and some other opposition MPs also gave adjournment notices on Monday, demanding Prime Minister Modi’s statement and discussion in both houses of Parliament on the Manipur issue. Manish Tiwari said, the Prime Minister should make a comprehensive statement in both the Houses of the Parliament. He should follow the discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha under the relevant adjournment rules. This is the demand of our performance.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, PM Modi should first give a statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, we are also ready for discussion. The Prime Minister should keep his point on this matter. If the leader of 140 crore people talks to the press outside and the representatives of 140 crore people are sitting inside, then you (Prime Minister) should first give your statement inside. After that we will take a decision. It is known that Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of Janata Dal (United), TR Balu of DMK, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal and MPs of other parties participated in this demonstration of opposition MPs.

#WATCH , "We are ready…If the leader of 140 crore people makes a statement outside the Parliament, then he should make a statement in the Parliament where people's representatives sit," says LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Supriya Sule said on the viral video of Manipur, this issue is not of states but of women

On the viral video from Manipur, NCP MP Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar faction) said, this is not a matter of states but of women. It is wrong if such an incident happens in any state. Taking part in the protest, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee said, “The videos and pictures that we have seen (on the situation in Manipur) are very disturbing.” PM does not want discussion in Parliament. The government is diverting attention.

Manipur Violence: Violence flared up again in Manipur after the brutality with women, the mob set fire to the school

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi accused the opposition of running away from discussion

On the Manipur case, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, the whole country is expressing anguish over the Manipur viral video case. We are saying with folded hands that the opposition should discuss this issue and we will draw some conclusions from it. We are unable to understand why the opposition parties are running away from the discussion. What is their thinking, it is not understood. Even today we demand that you discuss this. This is a very sensitive matter.

BJP protests against rising atrocities against women in Rajasthan

On the one hand, where the opposition parties are protesting against the government regarding the Manipur case, on the other hand, the BJP also protested fiercely against the increasing atrocities and crimes against women in Rajasthan. BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, we demand the resignation of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Atrocities on Dalits (women) need to stop. Atrocities have increased a lot and that is why we are protesting here in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Monsoon session of Parliament affected due to uproar over Manipur issue

No major legislative business could be transacted in the first two days of the monsoon session of Parliament due to uproar over the Manipur issue. Today, when the proceedings of the House started again, the MPs of the opposition parties protested fiercely, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a statement on the Manipur issue. The MPs stood on their respective seats and started raising slogans against the government.

what is the matter

Significantly, in Manipur, an armed mob of about one thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district, looted houses, set them on fire, killed them and paraded two women naked. This incident is being told of May 4. After the video of these women being paraded naked, the whole country is agitated and demonstrations are being held at various places to protest against the incident. An FIR was registered in this matter on 21 June. In this, the story of the atrocities that happened before the abduction of tribal women and their shameful treatment is mentioned.

More than 160 people have died in Manipur violence so far

More than 160 people have been killed and several others injured in Manipur since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.