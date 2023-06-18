Manipur Violence: Indian Army conducts flag march in Imphal, curfew relaxed for 12 hours

Manipur Violence: For some time, the period of violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. Along with the incidents of firing, incidents like setting fire to the houses of ministers are coming to the fore. In view of the violent incidents happening on the day, curfew has been imposed at many places and internet services have also been stopped. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has conducted a flag march in a violence-hit area in Manipur’s Imphal Valley, while the authorities have decided to relax the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm today.

#WATCH , Manipur: Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/7fRutdtCBM

Curfew will be relaxed

District Magistrate of Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi, issued a circular in which she specified the areas where curfew would be relaxed. This relaxation in curfew is being given so that the general public of Imphal East district can buy essential items like food and medicines. For information, let us tell you that on May 3, curfew has been imposed under Section 144 in Manipur after clashes between two communities, Kuki and Meitei.

Curfew relaxed at these places



The areas where curfew has been relaxed include Hatta crossing to RDS crossing, Imphal river Sanzenthong to Minuthong, Minuthong to Hatta crossing and RDS crossing to Sanzenthong. At the same time, the Manipur government has suspended internet services till June 20 amid violence. Let us tell you that the miscreants tried to burn the official residence of Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West, in which his house was partially burnt.

More than 100 people have lost their lives



More than 100 people have lost their lives so far in this clash between the Kuki and Meitei communities that started in the month of May. Whereas, thousands of people have been displaced. Talking about the violence, the officials said that the BJP office in Manipur’s Thongju was also vandalized by the mob on Friday. On the other hand, 9 people died and more than 10 were injured in the violence in Manipur on Wednesday.