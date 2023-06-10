Manipur Violence: Investigation committee visits relief camps, talks with people of both communities

Manipur At present the situation is normal. However, on Friday, the militants killed three people. But there has been no news of violence since then. Here, a three-member team probing the violence visited the relief camps and talked to the people of both the communities.

Giving information, the state government said, members of the three-member judicial inquiry committee probing the incidents of violence in Manipur visited two relief camps on Saturday and interacted with the residents of both the communities, about the difficulties faced by the caste violence. I listened and assured them that all their grievances would be heard.

After meeting Biren Singh, Himant Vishwa Sharma said – will inform Shah about the situation in Manipur

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Vishwa Sharma met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on Saturday and said he would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in the state. Sharma left from Guwahati in the morning to discuss the situation in Manipur. Sporadic violence continues in the northeastern state even a month after the ethnic conflict broke out. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur from May 29 to June 1 to take stock of the situation.

Members of the three-member Judicial Inquiry Committee probing incidents of violence in Manipur today visited two relief camps and interacted with residents from both communities, heard about the hardships faced in ethnic violence and assured them that all their grievances would be heard.

Government formed committee to restore peace in Manipur

The central government constituted a peace committee under the chairmanship of the governor to help restore peace in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and initiate dialogue between different communities. The Peace Committee has been tasked with assisting in the process of establishing peace between the various ethnic groups in the state and initiating a peaceful dialogue between the conflicting factions and groups. The peace committee will also include former bureaucrats, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of various ethnic groups.