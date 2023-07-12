Manipur violence: ITLF apologizes to the Kuki-Jo community, know what is the reason

Churachandpur : The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Wednesday apologized to the Kuki-Jo community for misleading and conflicting with the Meitei people in Manipur amid violence in Manipur in northeast India since May 3. An official statement issued by the ITLF said that the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a leading organization committed to the welfare and unity of indigenous communities, accepts the misguided actions and expresses deep regret. This has resulted in an unfortunate conflict that has brainwashed the innocent Kuki-Joe people and involved them with the Meitei people in Manipur.

apologized for peace and harmony

The organization further said in its statement that it believes that the essence of the mission is to promote harmony, mutual harmony, peace and coexistence among different communities. With a heavy heart, we acknowledge our failure to meet these core principles has led to unintended consequences, affecting the Cookie-Joe and Meitei communities. “We sincerely apologize to those in the innocent Cookie-Joe community whose trust was misplaced and who unwittingly became drawn into the conflict,” the statement said in an apology.

Paramilitary forces deployed to control violence

The ITLF also said in its statement that it pledges to improve the situation by apologizing, including through open dialogue between communities, restorative measures, a transparent review of organizational processes and decision-making structures. Violence broke out between the Hindu Meitei and the tribal Kuki community at an ITLF rally in Manipur on May 3. Violence has spread across Manipur for more than a month. To control the situation, the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces.

Why violence spread in Manipur

Violence erupted in Manipur following a demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The Meitei community is the majority in Manipur. They live in the Imphal Valley and surrounding areas. Due to their increasing population, the demand for land is also increasing. Only ST can buy land in hilly areas. That’s why they have demanded ST status to get land in hilly areas. The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the Manipur Troubled Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe in the state by the Indian Army.