Manipur Violence: Kuki community opens National Highway after two months, three killed in fresh violence

Manipur In the midst of ongoing violence, two militant organizations have lifted the blockade on National Highway-2 in Kangpokpi district for two months. Meanwhile, three people have also died in the latest violence.

National Highway opened after Kuki community and UPF’s appeal to Home Minister

The United People’s Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organization (KNO) issued a joint statement saying the blockade has been lifted with immediate effect after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for restoration of peace and harmony. However, the Kuki civil society group ‘Committee on Tribal Unity’ (COTU) has not yet officially called off the agitation. COTU itself had announced to block National Highway-2 two months back.

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

Manipur At least three village volunteers were killed and five others were injured in a shootout with unidentified gunmen in Bishnupur district. A police official said the incident took place late Saturday night in Khoijumantabi village when village volunteers were guarding the area from a makeshift bunker. Initially two bodies were recovered and later one more body was found. Police said that the firing lasted for several hours, in which five people were also injured. Police said that some of these seriously injured people were taken to the hospital in Imphal.

Manipur | Keeping in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the State and alleviate the plight of people in general, United People’s Front and Kuki National Organization have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2… pic.twitter.com/hwkwVnYDRL

— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023



More than 100 people have died in Manipur violence so far

Significantly, more than 100 people have died so far in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community.