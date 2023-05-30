Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee wants to go to Manipur, seeks permission from Modi government to visit

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Wants to visit the violence-hit state of Manipur. Expressing his desire to show solidarity with the people of Manipur, he has written to the Centre’s Narendra Modi seeking permission to visit the northeastern state.

Mamta Banerjee’s eyes on Manipur

An official said, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the central government for permission to go to Manipur. She wants to show solidarity with the victims of violence there. According to the official, the Trinamool Congress chief is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for Manipur violence

Mamata Banerjee Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was accused of trying to create a Manipur-like conflict in West Bengal.

#WATCH , "I also wrote a letter seeking permission to visit Manipur and talk to the peace-loving people of Manipur. Since I wrote a letter, that’s why he (Union HM Amit Shah) did that. Despite visiting Manipur, he isn’t speaking with the people of the state," says West Bengal CM… pic.twitter.com/JdoPv1RLtY

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



Violence erupted again in Manipur on Sunday

The situation in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic conflict for the last nearly a month, was gradually improving, but after almost a fortnight of peace, there was fresh fighting between the militants and the security forces on Sunday. In which a total of 5 people died. Significantly, since the violence started on May 3, 80 people have lost their lives in the conflict. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the police have so far encountered 40 militants in the violence.

This is how violence started in Manipur

It is known that caste violence broke out in Manipur after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community.