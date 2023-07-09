Manipur Violence: ‘Manipur is paying the price for the mistakes of Congress’, BJP MP alleges

Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh And the BJP MP from Inner Manipur constituency says, “Manipur was ruled by Congress from the beginning till 2017… Whatever mistakes they made, today’s violence and their corruption, soft administration..” Pahari This is the condition of Manipur today because of the disparity of development in the regions, and the improper education given by the Congress government.”

More than 100 people have died so far in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Let us tell you that in the ongoing violence in Manipur, more than 100 people have been killed so far and hundreds of people have been displaced and are living in relief camps. Despite the heavy presence of paramilitary forces, sporadic violence continues, with houses of political leaders being burned, large-scale looting and arson.

Allegations and counter-allegations in BJP Congress

The incident triggered a dispute between the Congress and the BJP, with the grand old party alleging that the saffron party did not want anyone to enter Manipur. The BJP rejected the allegations and argued that Rahul Gandhi was informed in advance about the law and order situation in Manipur and the environment was not conducive to travel on the road. At the same time, the Minister of State of BJP has taken a dig at the Congress for the violence in Manipur.

Ethnic conflict between the Tei community and the Aboriginal Kuki

Let me tell you, Manipur has been burning for two whole months due to the ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki. Tension escalated after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts of the state on May 3 to protest against the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals – the Nagas and the Kukis – form 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.