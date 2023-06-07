Manipur Violence: Mob sets fire to ambulance in Manipur, three including mother-son killed, curfew relaxed

Manipur I am not taking the name of stopping the violence. An ambulance stopped on its way by a mob in Imphal West district was set on fire, killing an eight-year-old boy, his mother and another relative on board. Here, curfew has been relaxed in violence-hit areas.

Child shot in head in firing incident

The official said that the incident took place in Iroisemba on Sunday evening. He said the child was hit in the head during an incident of firing and his mother and a relative were taking him to a hospital in Imphal. The three people killed in the mob attack have been identified as Tonsing Hanging (8), his mother Meena Hanging (45) and relative Lydia Lorembam (37).

how did the incident happen

Sources said that Tonsing, son of a tribal, and his mother of Meitei caste were living in the relief camp of Assam Rifles in Kangchup. On June 4, in the evening, firing started in the area and the child was shot despite being in the camp. Since the mother belonged to the majority community, it was decided to take the child by road to the ‘Regional Institute of Medical Sciences’ in Imphal. The ambulance was taken under the protection of the Assam Rifles for a few kilometers and after that the local police took charge. Some people stopped the ambulance in Iroisemba and set it on fire at around 6.30 pm. All the three people in the vehicle died.

Violence does not stop in Manipur: Army sets up mega health camp, militants set fire to ‘agreement camp’

Curfew relaxed in five Valley districts

In Manipur, curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in five valley districts and 10 hours and eight hours in neighboring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts. Movement of essential goods along NH-37 has been ensured. Kuldeep Singh, Advisor (Security), Government of Manipur said, 244 empty vehicles have left from Imphal to Jiribam today. A total of 212 loaded vehicles have left from Noni and 212 loaded tankers and trucks have left from Jiribam today.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, necessary action will be taken

On Manipur violence, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, it is an unfortunate incident, violence took place due to communal differences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself stayed here for 4 days and appealed to the SOU groups to maintain status quo and many even surrendered.

Why and how violence broke out in Manipur?

Significantly, violent clashes had started after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. In Manipur, 53 percent of the population belongs to the Meitei community and it mainly lives in the Imphal Valley. Tribals-Naga and Kuki community constitute 40 percent of the population and mainly live in the hilly districts.