Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested for making a woman roam naked in Manipur, total 7 arrests

Manipur The police have arrested one more accused in the case of making two women roam naked. The police gave this information on Tuesday. Police said that the accused was arrested from Thoubal district on Monday evening. With this, a total of seven accused have been arrested in this case so far.

Police identified 14 people on the basis of video

In Manipur, on May 4, two women were paraded naked by a mob of more than a thousand people, the video of which surfaced in front of the country on July 19. There is anger in the whole country after the video of this incident surfaced. Demonstrations are being held from the road to the Parliament regarding this incident. Here the police had identified those 14 people from the video circulated on social media.

On May 4, the crowd of people had crossed all limits of brutality with women.

The violence that started in Manipur on May 3 crossed all limits when two tribal women were lynched by a mob of over a thousand people the next day. The mob first attacked the village, then stripped two women who were running away after saving their lives and paraded them on the road. Not only this, the miscreants also gang-raped both the women. Both the women allege that before they were freed, the mob also sexually assaulted them. A 26-second video regarding this incident surfaced on 19 July. One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-serviceman. Her husband was serving as a Subedar in the Assam Regiment and had also participated in the Kargil War. The video came in front of the world after about 75 days. However, a complaint regarding this incident was lodged about a month ago on June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district. But the police did nothing on the matter.

Delegation of National Women’s Commission reached Manipur, will meet the victimized women

Uproar continues across the country after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. Meanwhile, the delegation of the National Commission for Women has reached Manipur. The delegation will meet the aggrieved women and talk to them. Here Delhi Women’s Commission Chief Swati Maliwal will meet the Governor of Manipur today. Delhi Women’s Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal is stuck in Imphal for the last three days. After reaching there, he has demanded to meet the victim women.

Manipur Violence: Violence flared up again in Manipur after the brutality with women, the mob set fire to the school

Protest from street to parliament regarding Manipur case

In Manipur, protests against brutality against women are going on from street to parliament. The constituents of the opposition alliance ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (India) continued to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement and discuss the Manipur issue in both houses of Parliament on Monday, the third day of the monsoon session. Members of these parties demonstrated in the Parliament House premises regarding this demand. Several opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, have given notices under rule 267, which provides for adjournment of business in the Upper House, to discuss the Manipur issue and demand Prime Minister Modi’s statement. Monsoon session has so far been marred by violence in Manipur. The proceedings of the House are being adjourned continuously. Opposition parties are continuously creating ruckus regarding the Manipur issue.

More than 160 people have lost their lives in the Manipur violence so far.

More than 160 people have died in the caste violence that broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The Meiteis constitute about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals such as the Nagas and Kukis make up 40 percent and live in the hill districts.

