Manipur violence: Plea seeking protection of Kuki tribe dismissed, SC directs to stay away from hate speech

Manipur violence: The Supreme Court has dismissed the Manipur Tribal Forum’s petition seeking protection of the Kuki tribe on behalf of the Indian Army. The Supreme Court has said in this matter that it would not be appropriate for the court to give such instructions to the army and paramilitary forces. At the same time, the court has also said that it will put pressure on the Center and the state of Manipur to ensure arrangements for the life and security of the people of the state.

Supreme Court declines the plea of ​​Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army; SC says it would not be appropriate for the court to pass such direction to Army and paramilitary forces.Supreme Court says, at the same time, it would impress upon… pic.twitter.com/aL7j6xwgnX

— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023



Everyone should stay away from hate speech – Supreme CourtRegarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court has told everyone that no one should give hate speech on this matter. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud has appealed to all parties to maintain a sense of balance and not take part in hate speech from anyone. Significantly, there is continuous violence in Manipur. Two communities are at loggerheads on the issue of reservation.

Supreme Court rejected the argument

Significantly, earlier in the hearing held on Monday, the Supreme Court had said that it cannot take the law and order of the state in its hands. Let me tell you, the Supreme Court had presented an argument of Advocate Colin Gonsalves of Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi. Gonsalves said that the government had talked about stopping the violence in the state, but the violence did not stop and the death toll kept increasing. On the plea of ​​the petitioner, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said that we cannot take the law and order of the state in our hands. This is the responsibility of the state and central government.

Delhi Rain: The fierce form of Yamuna is visible, the river flowing above the danger mark, the lower area was evacuated

Why is Manipur burning

Significantly, the clashes started after the tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on May 3 in protest against the demand of the Meitei community for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Manipur. After this, the whole of Manipur got burnt. At least 150 people have lost their lives in the violence. Let me tell you, 53 percent of the population of Manipur belongs to the Meitei community and it mainly lives in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts.Courtesy of Language Input